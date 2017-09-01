Pound v US dollar: GBP rally slowed as Brexit talks hit stalemate

Sterling is currently at $1.293 against the US Dollar, down 0.1 per cent from its opening levels this morning, but still up from Thursday’s low of $1.285. According to data released by IHS Markit, the UK’s manufacturing PMI jumped from 55.3 to 56.9 in …
