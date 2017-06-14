GBP/USD has dipped below opening levels to $1.273 after data for April showed that earnings excluding bonuses grew 1.7 per cent instead of 1.8 per cent as forecast, after rising 2 per cent in March. Compared to 2.3 per cent growth in March, earnings …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: ready to extend recovery - June 14, 2017
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.38% - June 14, 2017
- Pound v US dollar: Slowing UK wage growth tips exchange rate into decline - June 14, 2017