Looking ahead, movement in the GBP/USD exchange rate is likely to be closely tied to market reaction to Donald Trump’s speech on his long anticipated tax reform plans tomorrow afternoon. With investors underwhelmed by their first look at the proposed tax …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.2950 - August 29, 2017
- Pound v US dollar: USD slides as North Korea launches missile over Japan - August 29, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend its gains up to 1.3000 and beyond - August 29, 2017