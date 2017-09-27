Australian bank Westpac have updated clients with their predictions for the GBP/AUD exchange rate suggesting Sterling can go a little higher. The Pound-to-Australian Dollar exchange rate has been tipped to extend further before sliding back once more.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Gold declines sharply on strong US dollar, good to sell on rallies - September 27, 2017
- Pound vs Australian Dollar Forecast: Westpac See a Little More Upside, but Longer-Term we see 2.0 is a Possibility - September 27, 2017
- Euro Outlook: Italian Elections to Cap Currency’s Run Higher vs Pound Sterling and US Dollar - September 27, 2017