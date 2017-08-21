Raf Simons and Fred Perry Reunite for a Minimalist New Collection

The first pieces from the latest Raf Simons collection for Fred Perry are available now via Fred Perry web store, with prices set between £65 GBP (around $85 USD) and £110 GBP, or roughly $140 USD. The rest of the capsule is set to drop in the coming weeks.
