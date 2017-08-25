The euro was under pressure due to weak ZEW economic sentiment indexes in Germany and the Eurozone. The GBP/USD currency pair overcame and consolidated below the key support of 1.28500. There is no new information about the conflict on the Korean Peninsula.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- The US Dollar Strengthened Before the Summit In Jackson Hole - August 25, 2017
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP CAD) Climbs on CA Government Budget Drop - August 25, 2017
- Pound Australian Dollar (GBP AUD) Fluctuates Before Jackson Hole - August 25, 2017