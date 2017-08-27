Bearish trend is present in GBP/USD currency pair, 4 hours chart. As I have suggested last week, during my daily Forex Live Trading Room session, the price of GBP/USD currency pair is going to falls down on a medium term basis to create a Bearish Zig Zag …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Update On GBP/USD Elliott Wave Sell Trade +190 Pips Profit - August 27, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: focus on Brexit negotiations - August 27, 2017
- Pound to Dollar Forecast: Will US Data Undermine GBP/USD Exchange Rate after Last Week’s Jackson Hole Disappointment? - August 27, 2017