Central bank policy, economic indicators, and market events. GBP/USD is on the cusp of testing the 2017-high (1.3268), with the pair at risk for a larger advance ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) September 14 meeting as it nullifies the threat of a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD trims gains, retreats to 1.3180 - September 8, 2017
- USD/CAD Retains Bearish Sequence Despite Mixed Canada Employment Report - September 8, 2017
- British Pound Forecast to Rally vs Euro and US Dollar in Late-2017 + 2018 as UK Growth Set to Pick Up say Capital Economics - September 8, 2017