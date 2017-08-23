USD/JPY Lower After Trump’s Comments, Japan’s Manufacturing PMI

USD/JPY fell from 109.55 to 109.30 as of 11:20 GMT today, backing off from the daily high of 109.82. GBP/JPY dropped from 140.45 to 140.05. If you have any questions, comments or opinions regarding the Japanese Yen, feel free to post them using the …
