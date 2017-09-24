09/23 $USDJPY found buyers in 111.13 area and made new highs. 1 Hour chart from Mid.. 09/23 After 8 weeks below the 100 and 200 week MAs, the USDJPY closes back above it.. 09/23 After 8 weeks below the 100 and 200 week MAs, the USDJPY closes back above it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- 09/24 USD/JPY: holding above 111.00, but long term gains are still seen limited to .. - September 24, 2017
- USD/JPY sticks to gains above 111.00 handle By @HareshMenghani https://t.co/PKvPZWK6Zp #USDJPY #DollarIndex - September 22, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Flight-to-Safety Buying - September 22, 2017