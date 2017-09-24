09/24 USD/JPY: holding above 111.00, but long term gains are still seen limited to ..

09/23 $USDJPY found buyers in 111.13 area and made new highs. 1 Hour chart from Mid.. 09/23 After 8 weeks below the 100 and 200 week MAs, the USDJPY closes back above it.. 09/23 After 8 weeks below the 100 and 200 week MAs, the USDJPY closes back above it …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)