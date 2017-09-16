Those who follow good analytics were warned yesterday about impending volatility and strong counter-directional movements, and those who managed to draw the right conclusions, remained in profit. It is much more interesting to analyze what the markets can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- After The Storm: Trading USD/JPY - September 16, 2017
- USD/JPY targeting 114 in 3M – Danske Bank https://t.co/3PtTmJQ6mR #USDJPY #Banks - September 15, 2017
- $FXY USD/JPY : +0.61% to 110.89. Last Friday closed at 107.77. - September 15, 2017