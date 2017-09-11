Dollar Index Bounces From 33-Month Low, Risk In Vogue As JPY Sells Off

What a day for risk. USD/JPY rallied aggressively after trading at a 2017 low on Friday and the S&P 500 rose the most since April to close at all-time highs. Other risk-off markets like Gold gapped lower on the open and the US Treasury 10-year yield also …
