FX markets were generally subdued on the last trading of the month with most of the majors contained to 30-40 pips ranges throughout Asia and early European trade. There was little newsflow to push prices either way and the economic data was generally in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Dollar Recovery Continues; USD/JPY 111.00 In View - September 1, 2017
- USD/JPY fade the rallies – TDS - September 1, 2017
- USD/JPY retreats from highs, around 110.10 ahead of payrolls - September 1, 2017