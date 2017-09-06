Forex – Chart USD/JPY Update: Downside still vulnerable

01:20 GMT – Staged rebound from the 108.45 overnight to leave the 108.27 and 108.13 lows unchallenged. However, the downside still not firm and see risk for break here to extend the broader decline from the Dec 2016 high. Lower will target the 107.49 support.
