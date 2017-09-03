FxWirePro: USD/INR exhibits range bound movement, short term trend reversal likely FxWirePro: EUR/KRW trades in narrow range after mixed data from South Korea FxWirePro: AUD/JPY bulls restrained at 50% Fibos again, shooting star hampers momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/JPY rejected at session highs, slips back into daily cloud, bias neutral - September 3, 2017
- USD/JPY Tests 110.00 Handle, UniCredit Call For Downside Regardless Of North Korea - September 2, 2017
- FxWirePro: EUR/JPY forms ‘Bearish Shark’ pattern, scope for downside, stay short below 5-DMA at 131.02 - September 2, 2017