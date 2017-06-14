1) The strong US growth leads aggressive Fed hikes and a spike in UST yields, resulting in broad USD strength, 2) The Japanese government’s fiscal policy becomes more expansionary and the BoJ finances it, resulting in higher Japan’s inflation expectations.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Bullish and bearish scenarios, OTC indications and hedging solutions of USD/JPY - June 14, 2017
- USD/JPY struggling for direction, awaits Fed for fresh impetus - June 14, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY slide in sloping channel, shooting stars plummet prices below EMAs in major trend – Bid tunnel spreads to magnify yields - June 14, 2017