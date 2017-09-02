FxWirePro: Japanese yen trades marginally lower after manufacturing PMI, capital spending data FxWirePro: EUR/KRW trades in narrow range after mixed data from South Korea FxWirePro: GBP/USD downside capped by cloud bottom, good to buy on dips FxWirePro …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/JPY forms ‘Bearish Shark’ pattern, scope for downside, stay short below 5-DMA at 131.02 - September 2, 2017
- Preview for August NFPs & Strategy Outlook for USD-pairs - September 1, 2017
- USD/JPY Recovers After Briefly Dipping Below 110.00 - September 1, 2017