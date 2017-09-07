FxWirePro: USD/JPY bears attempt to breach double top neckline, on verge of retracing 38.2% Fibos – Short hedge and tunnel spreads for speculation

For short term traders, a stiff resistance is observed at 109.7386 (i.e. 7WMA levels). The double top pattern is occurred with peak 1 at 114.370 levels, peak 2 at 114.496 levels and neckline at 108.825 levels, this price behavior is a bearish pattern.
