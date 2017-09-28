FxWirePro: USD/JPY breaks major trendline resistance at 112.75, hits 11-week high at 113.25

USD/JPY has broken major trendline resistance at 112.75, bias still higher. The major has hit fresh 11-week highs at 113.25 before paring some gains to close at 112.80 on Wednesday. The pair is currently hovering around 113 handle, we see scope for further …
