FxWirePro: USD/JPY recovery after gap-up open rejected at 5-DMA, break above to see further upside

Easing North Korean tensions saw fading demand for traditional safe-haven assets like the yen. USD/JPY opened with a bullish gap open and hit session highs at 108.56. But failed to hold gains above 5-DMA. The major has pared some gains but holds above 108 …
