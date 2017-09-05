USD/JPY down 0.41% in the Asian session, N.Korean headlines trigger fresh wave of risk-aversion across the financial markets. Reuters news cited that N.Korea was spotted moving ICBM-grade rocket towards west coast and possible launch is expected before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY stays below 110 handle, 5-DMA caps upside - September 5, 2017
- USD/JPY: DPRK nuclear testing strengthened yen - September 4, 2017
- USD/JPY struggles to retrace losses, stays calm below 110 - September 4, 2017