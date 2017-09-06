FxWirePro: USD/JPY trades below 109 handle, poised to extend decline, stay short

Growing unease in the market with the North Korea situation keeps the yen bid on Wednesday. US durable goods orders data was disappointing overnight, Fed speak also not encouraging for the USD bulls. Policymakers continue to call for patience with rate hikes.
