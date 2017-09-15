11:29a USD/JPY touched a monthly high at 111.039 [09:29 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #U.. 11:22a USD/JPY touched a new figure level at 111 [09:22 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #US.. 11:00a Huck flips the script on USD/JPY going in long rather then her previous short.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- $FXY USD/JPY : +0.61% to 110.89. Last Friday closed at 107.77. - September 15, 2017
- USD/JPY Advance May Kick off a New Uptrend – https://t.co/S1D3lmtIwi - September 15, 2017
- USD/JPY Advance May Kick off a New Uptrend - September 15, 2017