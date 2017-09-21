The USD rally is impacting commodity priced with WTI falling 0.5% although it has managed to hold above $50 so far. The greenback continues to climb against resource dollars like CAD, AUD and NZD. Its biggest gains have been made against JPY following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Trades Sideways After Post-FOMC Slide - September 21, 2017
- Gold breaks $1,300 as USD extends hawkish Fed rally - September 21, 2017
- USD/JPY could re-test 114/115 – Scotiabank By @pabspiovano - September 21, 2017