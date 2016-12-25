Continued inaction from both the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve represents the biggest risk to the USD/JPY exchange rate. Other key risks are the rise of trade protectionism and financial market volatility. And indeed, the status quo suggests the …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Poised to Gain Further For Three Key Reasons - December 25, 2016
- USD/JPY – Yen Quiet in Holiday Trade - December 23, 2016
- USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Marginally Higher In The Asian Session - December 23, 2016