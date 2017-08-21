Mid-session Europe: Stocks hit by Wall Street’s selloff, JPY in demand

USDJPY dropped to a low of 108.97 in early London trading as the yen continued to attract safe-haven demand. The USD is weak across the board as the political situation in Washington worries investors and Trump’s economic agenda is seen under threat.
