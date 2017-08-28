Morning Report APAC: Markets reach for gold, JPY

Europe M3 money supply was less than expected at 4.5%. USD: weakness in the USD continued across the G10 space yesterday with only the CAD weakening against the USD. The EUR came within just 14 pips of 1.20 for a high of 1.1986 in late NYC trading yesterday.
