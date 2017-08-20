This lead to US bond yields and USD/JPY rising while equities trimmed their losses. There is very little left from the domestic calendar for the bird and eyes will be on the US and the possibly heightened concerns over the N.Korean/USA risk. Otherwise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: support at 0.7300 if risk improves further - August 20, 2017
- FxWirePro: EUR/JPY fails at weekly 200-SMA, RSI divergence adds bearish bias - August 19, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/JPY finds strong support at 85.85, break below could see further weakness - August 18, 2017