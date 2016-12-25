Price action trading explained » learn to trade usd jpy rate

Basic Definition: Price Action Trading (P.A.T.) is the discipline of making all of your trading decisions from a stripped down or “naked” price chart. Usa today games This means no lagging indicators outside of maybe a couple moving averages to help …
