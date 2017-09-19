10:08p $USDJPY bulls shy away from options barrier 112 the figure before FOMC tomorr.. 09:57p USD/JPY bulls shy away from options barrier 112 the figure before FOMC tomorr.. 08:33p USD/JPY: testing critical resistance – Scotiabank 07:46p USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Profit Target Hit On Huck’s USD/JPY’s Range Trade! Check out the review! https://t.co/EtFClSZT6H - September 19, 2017
- USD/JPY bulls shy away from options barrier 112 the figure before FOMC tomorrow - September 19, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: supported by yields, but limited ahead of Fed - September 19, 2017