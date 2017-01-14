Rising U.S. CPI, Hawkish Fed Rhetoric to Tame USD/JPY Pullback

For More Updates, Join DailyFX Currency Analyst David Song for LIVE Analysis! The failed run at the December high (118.66) keeps the near-term outlook for USD/JPY tilted to the downside, but the key developments coming out of the U.S. economy may prop up …
