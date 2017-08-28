Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY – Hold long entered at 109.25

Although the greenback retreated quite sharply after Friday’s marginal rise to 109.85, outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited to 109.00 and bring rebound later, above 109.50-55 would bring test of said resistance at 109.85, break …
