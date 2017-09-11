As the greenback opened higher today and has edged higher, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the rebound from last week’s low of 107.32 to extend gain to 109.00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 110.67-107.32), however, still reckon upside would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Triggers Corrective Recovery, Eyes 109.00 Zone - September 11, 2017
- “Risk-on” Comeback For The US Dollar To Yen X-Rate As USD/JPY Is Bid - September 11, 2017
- Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY – Sell at 109.35 - September 11, 2017