The US Dollar gained again on Tuesday as Yellen sent a message to markets reinforcing a December hike is in play. When looking at Fed Funds Futures, the market is now pricing in a near 70% probability of another hike in 2017 followed by multiple hikes in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD Climbs Up Strong Weak Index Ranking, JPY Remains A Punching Bag - September 26, 2017
- USD/JPY stuck in a temporary correction https://t.co/gSv6Bjdp5L - September 26, 2017
- USD Whipsaws On Yellen’s Mixed Messages - September 26, 2017