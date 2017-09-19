USD Eyes Storm on Horizon with FOMC Meeting Tomorrow

USD/JPY looks like the best candidate for USD-strength at present time given the US Treasury 10-year yield’s ongoing run higher. – Retail crowd positioning has eased, but remains near extreme levels in a few USD-pairs. With the Federal Reserve starting its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to the bullish perspective near term – UOB - September 19, 2017
- USD/JPY Higher ahead of FOMC - September 19, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Trader Reaction to 111.749 Will Set the Tone for the Day - September 19, 2017