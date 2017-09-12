Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.08, down -0.09% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.30 and low at 110.05. USD/JPY is soft in the opening hour of Tokyo and has lost some of the conviction on the 110 handle that it otherwise had to offer with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: 110.30 immediate resistance too much for Tokyo bulls, below 110 here we come, or? - September 12, 2017
- USD/JPY: calmness in North Korea caused the growth of the pair - September 12, 2017
- USD/JPY hits fresh 1-week highs above 110.00 as US yields keep rising - September 12, 2017