USD/JPY: 110.30 immediate resistance too much for Tokyo bulls, below 110 here we come, or?

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.08, down -0.09% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.30 and low at 110.05. USD/JPY is soft in the opening hour of Tokyo and has lost some of the conviction on the 110 handle that it otherwise had to offer with …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)