USD/JPY analysis: risk aversion could send the JPY higher

The USD/JPY pair ended the week unchanged at 109.34, a sign of receding JPY demand, despite persistent dollar’s weakness, this last fueled on Friday by poor US data and Yellen’s speech later on the day. Political uncertainty in the US has also been in the …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
