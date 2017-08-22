The US dollar fell a bit during the day on Monday but continues to find the 108.50 level to be supportive. Because of this, I am not comfortable shorting this market until we clear that level to the downside, and on a daily close. If we did breakdown below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates the recovery below 109.50 - August 22, 2017
- USD/JPY And NZD/USD Forecast – Tuesday, August 22 - August 22, 2017
- USD/JPY scope for another test of 111.05 – Commerzbank - August 22, 2017