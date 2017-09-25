USD/JPY: bears sleeping at 111.70 in Tokyo open

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 111.72, down -0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 111.82 and low at 111.63. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said that US Trump’s comments over the weekend were clearly a declaration of war. Safe haven flows …
