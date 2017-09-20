USD/JPY decreased a little in the Asian session after another failure to close above the 38.2% retracement level. It could come down to retest the WL3 before will climb much higher. Technically, it is expected to approach and reach the median line (ml) of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bloodless - September 20, 2017
- USD/JPY: US Building Permits https://t.co/6aYlLLGkkN #fx #forex #finance - September 20, 2017
- USD/JPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 110.18, S2: 110.87, S1: 111.22, R1: 111.91, R2: 112.24 R3: 112.92 – https://t.co/VZNdHfmLJS - September 20, 2017