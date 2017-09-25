USD/JPY bounces off lows, back above 112.00

The greenback stays on a bid tone vs. its Japanese counterpart at the beginning of the week, with USD/JPY coming down to test lows just below the 112.00 handle although managing to rebound since then. USD/JPY focus on Fedspeak The pair is recovering the …
