The Japanese Yen is giving away some of its earlier gains vs. the buck at the beginning of the week, with USD/JPY coming up from as low as the 109.40 area to the current 109.70/75 band. USD/JPY weaker on NK headlines Spot opened the day with a gap lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bounces off lows, hovering over 109.70 - September 4, 2017
- USD/JPY: Preparing to challange support - September 4, 2017
- Another Nuclear Test Weighs On USD - September 4, 2017