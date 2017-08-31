USD/JPY breaks from ascending channel https://t.co/bqyXh82iYC #fx #forex #finance

08/30 USD/JPY analysis: recovery to gain pace only above 110.94 08/30 #USDJPY m5 GSI with 49 matching events: Up to 110.59 at 49% Down to 109.99 .. 08/30 #USDJPY: SSI of 2.07 shows 67% positions are long–contrarian signal for pric..

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)