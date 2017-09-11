USD/JPY Bullish Consolidation

USD/JPY is consolidating higher but the trend is clearly negative. Strong support is located at 106.95 (08/09/2017 high). Expected to show further downside pressures. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 99.02 (10/08/2013 low).
