USD/JPY bullish momentum unlikely if December Fed rate hike expectations rise – Deutsche Bank

The USD/JPY has remained in range trading around ¥110 with no strong motivating factors while the overseas speculators still maintain some long positions, and the unwinding prior to events pressured the rate below ¥110, explains Taisuke Tanaka …
