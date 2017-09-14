USD/JPY bulls fought back to the 110 handle despite N.Korea risk

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.23, down -0.06% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.31 and low at 109.55. USD/JPY gave some profits to the bears in early Asia when the N.Korean news crossed the wires, sending the usual safe haven suspects …
