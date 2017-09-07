USD/JPY bulls trying to defend 109.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and eroded part of previous session’s sharp recovery from 6-day lows. On Wednesday, the pair tumbled to 108.45 level, the lowest level since August 29, but managed to promptly rebound beyond the 109 …
