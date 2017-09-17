The USD/JPY pair witnessed a bullish opening gap in Asia, sending the rate back above 111 handle in a bid to test two-month tops reached at 111.33 last Friday. Meanwhile, on the JPY-side of the equation, persisting risk-on market profile combined with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates the bullish gap near 111.20, eyes on Fed, BOJ - September 17, 2017
- USD/JPY: bulls in control in Tokyo testing key 111.20 resistance - September 17, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: bearish pressure eased, but at critical resistance area - September 17, 2017