USD/JPY: correction fragile on the 110 handle ahead of nonfarm payrolls

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.08, up 0.09% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.16 and low at 109.92. USD/JPY is stabilizing on the 110 handle although the minor correction to here looks to be fragile. USD/JPY broke up through the handle …
