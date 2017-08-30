USD/JPY has posted gains in the Wednesday session. In North American trade, the pair is trading at 110.22, up 0.45% on the day. On the release front, Japanese Retail Sales jumped 1.9%, easily beating the forecast of 1.0%. In the US, Preliminary GDP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Dollar Gains as US GDP Sparkles - August 30, 2017
- USD/JPY: heading towards 111.00 - August 30, 2017
- USD/JPY refreshes session tops near 110.20 on strong ADP report - August 30, 2017